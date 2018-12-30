Increasing Winter Deaths in Enfield & Haringey

DURING the winter of 2016-2017 it has been reported by the office of National Statisits (ONS) that there were 240 Excess Winter Deaths in Enfield & Haringey

Marking and increase of 60 deaths when compared to the same period in the previous year local London Assembly Member, Joanne McCartney AM, has warned that the rise could continue unless “significant action is taken to improve housing standards and address fuel poverty in London”.

The ONS report published that across the capital there was a total of 4,200 Excess Winter Deaths across London in the year 2017-2018, this is an increase of 23% compared to the previous year.

‘Warmer Homes’ scheme has been set up by City Hall; they will be investing £2.5 million for action to be made towards warming homes and fuel poverty. AM McCartney said

“It is extremely concerning to see this increase in Excess Winter Deaths locally, and unacceptable that so many Londoners this winter will be trapped in cold homes…

This is a deep and entirely preventable social injustice. Sadly, this tragic rise is likely to continue, unless significant action is taken to improve housing standards and address fuel poverty in the capital.”