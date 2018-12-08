Direct Traveller awarded in British Travel Awards 2018 DIRECT Traveller, the Turkish travel agency operating in the UK was honoured to be awarded the UK Travel Awards for the 7th time.

The Direct Traveller Ramadan Hasan Ozdemir stated that they were extremely happy and proud to be awarded with the UK Travel Awards for the 7th time this year. Ozdemir also thanked everyone who voted for the Direct Traveller team.

15 years of reputable service, Direct Traveller is known to be one of the leading specialist independent tour operators in the UK. Offering an unparalleled service in all our specialist destinations from North Cyprus to Turkey, Cuba, Sri Lanka, Croatia, Malta and more.

Each year Direct Traveller is praised by many professionals and tourists alike for our exceptional service and commitment to developing the best products.