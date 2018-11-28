Fire destroys shop in Walthamstow

3 saat önce
0 85 Bir dakikadan az

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a fire at a shop with flats above on High Street, Walthamstow, this morning.

A mobile phone shop was destroyed in the blaze.

Three adults and four children left the building before the Brigade arrived. Two of the women who left were treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews for smoke inhalation and taken to hospital.

The High Street and Selborne Road were closed.

The Brigade was called at 0502 and the fire was under control by 07.52, but firefighters will remain on scene throughout the day. Fire crews from Waltham Forest, Leyton, Tottenham, Leytonstone, Homerton and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

2 hafta önce
149

New adult social care launched in Enfield

3 hafta önce
148

Croydon worst borough for asthma

17 Ekim 2018
407

‘Laughing gas’ teenager dies after collapsing

11 Ekim 2018
478

Kebab shop tax fraudster ordered to pay back £245,000

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin