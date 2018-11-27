Brexit concerns fail to affect Easyjet

CONERNS of Brexit disruption have failed to deter passengers from booking flights next summer with EasyJet.

Bookings were “promising” and slightly ahead of summer this year, with half its seats sold for the first half of 2019, the airline said.

Pre-tax profits soared 41% to £578m for the year to 30 September.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said the airline had been preparing for Brexit for the past two years by considering “every possible scenario”.

