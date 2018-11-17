TWPA fair taking place 23 November TURKISH Women’s Philanthropic Association (TWPA), one of the oldest and most successful associations operating across London, has announced its traditional fair date.

The President of the Turkish Women’s Philanthropic Association Ayşe Ibrahim spoken to Londra Gazete and stated that she was happy to announce that after long preparations, the traditional TWPA fair will be held on 23 November, Friday.

The fair is known to take place at end of every year, whereby the association will present their handcrafts, art and food.

This year the fair will take place on 23 November, Friday during 11:00 – 15:00 at the TWPA building located in north London, Turnpike Lane.

TWPA members will introduce their beautiful work which they have prepared throughout the year. Also traditional Turkish Cypriots dishes will be served to all participants.

Ayşe Ibrahim stated:

“TWPA has organised a fair which will take place 23 November at our TWPA building, this is traditional event which takes place every year. Our members will display the artwork and handcrafts that they have made by participating to various sessions throughout the year. This is meaningful event whereby our members and the public engage in a cultural event. As the TWPA, we invite everyone to participate and join us on this joyful event.”