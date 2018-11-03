Black History in the Turkish Cypriot and Turkish Communities THE event titled “The Black history in the Turkish Cypriot and Turkish communities” will take place on Friday, 2 November at 19:00pm at the Turkish Cypriot Community Association.

The Turkish Cypriot and Turkish members of the black community has organised this event to enlighten the community about the black roots in the Turkish speaking community.

Ertanç Hidayettin, who is known for his social studies, emphasized that participation in the event, in which the roots of black people in the society and their unique culture will be discussed, will be free.

Hidayettin made the following statement about the event and stated:

We are pleased to announce an evening of discussion, history and poetry. This event is being hosted in collaboration with the Afro-Cypriot Group.

During this month whereby the history of blacks will be discussed throughout the country, we are organising a joint event with the Turkish Cypriot Community Association as members of society. The whole community is invited to the event. Serap Kanay, who is doing research on the subject, will also make a presentation.

This event will centre on Black History within the Turkish-Cypriot and Turkish-speaking communities. Recognising and uplifting Afro-Cypriot narratives and lives aids in understanding that the experiences of all Turkish-speaking people is not monolithic. The history of Cyprus is rich and this event will offer a glimpse into the multitudes of the Turkish-Cypriot community.”