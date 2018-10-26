Alevi youth will meet at Haci Bektaş Veli Festival 

HÜNKAR Hace Bektaş-i Veli Youth Festival, organized by the Alevi Youth Association of England, will take place on Saturday 27 October, at the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi.

Group Zemheri and Anatolian Collective will be on stage to perform that night. The festival tickets are noted be £15 and will be take place at the Alevi Cultural Center and Cemevi, located at 9 Clarendon Road, London N8 0DD. The youth festival will being at 18.30pm. Dilan Guven the Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi committee member and youth responsible, spoke to Londra Gazete and emphasized for the youth to join them on Friday. Dilan Guven stated: “We want to see our young people in the Cemevi, not on the streets. All of the young people are welcomed to join us. Our main goal is to keep our young people away from the streets and all sorts of crimes. We want to enlighten our youth about their values and culture. We encourage all of youth to join us on Friday evening at the Hünkar Hace Bektaş-i Veli Youth Festival. This is a significant event for our youth to bond with each other and hold tight to their history and culture.”