Uni students making too much noise to be fine £100

Students at the University of Bristol who keep their neighbours awake with noise now face a £100 fine

Students at the University of Bristol who keep their neighbours awake with noise now face a £100 fine.

City residents have complained of parties in shared houses affecting whole streets due to the volume.

Under the university’s scheme, each student in a property could be fined if wrongdoing was uncovered.

Repeat offenders face fines of up to £250, and a charge of £50 to attend anti-social behaviour impact awareness sessions.

Students sign a contract agreeing to adhere to a code of conduct when they enrol, including penalties for “breaches of local rules and regulations”.

Students get welcome packs on community living, including how to be considerate neighbours.

The university holds campaigns aimed at first and second-year students to help them integrate as they move into private rented accommodation.

Money raised from fines goes back into a community fund for activities which encourage students to positively engage with their neighbours.

