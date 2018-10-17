Turkish Cypriot Friends of the Conservative Party came together

APPOINTED in September as the TRNC London Representative, Oya Tuncalı continues to work hard and engage the community members.

Oya Tuncalı organized a gathering with the Turkish Cypriots Friends of Conservative Party, on Friday evening, 12 October.

Tuncalı stated that the most important duties of the representative are to ensure that all segments of the society act in unity and solidarity. Tuncalı made the following remarks to Londra Gazete:

“England is a significant country for us. Guarantor of our Country. There is also a very large Turkish Cypriot diaspora in England. We have a society which has been very successful in all fields over the years. When we meet with our society from time to time, a vital question comes to our mind; why can’t we be more successful in certain areas?

We were discussing this matter with our citizens also we underlined certain areas whereby we are able to transform from individual success to social success. Since we have so many municipal councillors and members of political parties, we should try to achieve this in larger groups. We must be more qualified and organized in British politics.

Hence, this evening we came together in order to analyse the priorities of our society and our country towards British politics. Also, there’s something I want to make clear, as the State Representative of TRNC, we are formulating opportunities. We have established a platform where our community members will participate.”