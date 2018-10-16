Home Office hosts first serious violence event in London THE Crime Minister, Victoria Atkins, on Monday 8 October, hosted the first in a series of monthly events taking place across the country, aimed at tackling serious violence.

The events, led by Home Office ministers, have been clarified to bring together local partners to take action against serious violence in communities.

It has been stated to be used to raise awareness of the government’s Serious Violence Strategy which places local action at its core.

Over 100 partners from police, health, education, social services, youth offending services, housing, local authorities, and the voluntary sector attended to the London event at Coin Street Community Centre.

The event takes place a week after the Home Secretary Sajid Javid announced a new package of measures to tackle violent crime including a consultation on a new legal duty to underpin a ‘public health’ approach, a £200 million youth endowment fund, and a review into middle-class drug use.

Speaking at the event, the Minister for Crime, Victoria Atkins said:

“Local communities are at the heart of our response to the troubling rise in serious violence and I’m delighted so many people could attend today’s event.

The energy and commitment in the room to work together and do everything possible to tackle this issue was inspiring and I’m excited to see the results.

The government is determined to crack down on violent crime and I look forward to visiting many more communities in the coming months and learning about their vital work.”