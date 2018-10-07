Pret a Manger will label products after allergy death

PRET a Manger will list all ingredients, including allergens, on its freshly made products following the death of a teenager who had an allergic reaction after eating a Pret sandwich.

2 saat önce
0 29 Bir dakikadan az

PRET a Manger will list all ingredients, including allergens, on its freshly made products following the death of a teenager who had an allergic reaction after eating a Pret sandwich.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, 15, went into cardiac arrest on a flight after buying a sandwich at Heathrow Airport in 2016.

Theresa May called for a review of food labelling laws on Tuesday in the wake of her death.

Clive Schlee, Pret chief executive, said again the firm was “deeply sorry”.

“I said we would learn from this tragedy and ensure meaningful changes happen,” he said.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Bir Cevap Yazın

İlgili haber

4 Eylül 2018
318

British company drawing attention to “period poverty”

18 Ağustos 2018
233

No misconduct for Rashan Charles death

14 Ağustos 2018
207

Powerful painkillers increase death rates

6 Ağustos 2018
232

Durex collects condoms due to split concerns

Okumadan geçme

Close
Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin