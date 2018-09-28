Social housing residents in Haringey camping against demolished RESIDENTS living in Love Lane Estate, Haringey have expressed their concerns over the regeneration project proposed.

RESIDENTS living in Love Lane Estate, Haringey have expressed their concerns over the regeneration project proposed. Planes for the site to be complete knocked down for the High Road West regeneration scheme this will also include walkway from White Hart Lane railway station to the new Tottenham Hotspur stadium.

The some of the residents campaigning against the project have set up a group called Temporary Accommodation Group; TAG as it’s also known as has express its apprehensions lobbing for guaranteed affordable home for social rent to be made available to the current Love Lane Estate tenants and a right to vote on the future of the estate.

Deputy Leader of Haringey council and cabinet member for housing and estate renewal Cllr Emine Ibrahim: “We will be consulting all residents in Love Lane on our proposed offer to them over the coming months.

“In formulating this offer, we will have to balance the obvious and very serious needs of the temporary accommodation residents in Love Lane with the needs of every other family on our housing register – each dealing with their own very difficult circumstances and many of whom have been waiting for many years.

After that consultation we will carefully consider all the responses before finalising our offer to residents.

“We will then conduct a ballot on the redevelopment proposals, and our offer to residents, which will be fully in line with the Mayor of London’s requirements on how ballots should be run, including those on giving a vote to temporary accomodation residents on the housing register for over a year.”