Gala dinner organized for Enis The Wonderchild A GALA dinner will be taking place on Saturday, 3rd November for Enis. The event will is being organised to raise money for Enis The Wonderchild’s treatment.

On the 11th of April 2017, Enis suffered a non-fatal drowning. Initial prognosis from the doctors was bleak with no sign of life. Over a year on Enis is still alive, with the support of his mother and family endless fight for Enis. They are seeing improvement each and every day.

Campaigning and raising money for Enis’s treatment Enis’s mother Ayla Azm initially set up a Facebook page called ‘Enis The Wonderchild’ and a crowd funding page with many people keeping track of his progress and donating towards his treatment.

To raise money for his much need treatment, an ‘Enis The Wonderchild Gala Dinner’ event has been organized. The event page set up says: “Please join us on Saturday 3rd November for a night of dinner, drinks and dancing to raise money for Enis The Wonderchild…

“We will be hosting a Gala Dinner on Saturday 3rd November 2018 at the Bromley Court Hotel. Please show your support to Enis and his Mummy Ayla, and the rest of the family by buying your tickets here and supporting a family that need your help… #Enisthewonderchild”

Tickets for this special gala can be bought directly from the Facebook event ‘Enis The Wonderchild Gala Dinner’ you can also following the Facebook page set up ‘Enis The Wonderchild’ and donate on https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/enisthewonderchild.