Limassol Association UK invites Londoners to attend kermes

The London based Limassol Association is close to mark its 18th anniversary and will organise a cultural kermes on Sunday, 16 September.

Association committee members have shared a statement in regards to the content of the cultural kermes, Limassol Association members stated:

“Our association will hold a kermes on Sunday, 16 September this year. This event is organised with great devotion and meticulousness every year for our society members to attend.

Books, CDs, handicrafts, jewellery and art exhibits will be presented during the kermes. Also, we will have cultural foods and deserts which portray our traditions and customs.

Let’s all come together at this kermes and enjoy a day of happiness and share this special events beauty together.”

Limassol Association, well-known among the activities and the help they have been doing for the Turkish speaking society invites everyone to attend this event. The kermes will be held at the Turkish Cypriot Community Association on Sunday, 16 September at 13:00.