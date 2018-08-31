GCSE results rise despite challenging exams GCSE pass rates in England have risen this year - despite an overhaul to make the exams more demanding.

GCSE pass rates in England have risen this year – despite an overhaul to make the exams more demanding.

The proportion of students reaching the pass levels – England’s new grade 4 and grade C in Wales and Northern Ireland – is up by 0.5% to 66.9%.

For the first time most of the GCSEs in England are being graded from 9 to 1.

About 4% of entries received the top grade 9 – and 732 pupils scored a clean sweep of grade 9s in all subjects.

Buxton School is overwhelmed subsequent to more than half of students received grades 5 or above in English GCSEs.

Head teacher of Buxton, Kath Wheeler stated: “We expected the exams to be harder this year and have been determined to develop the resilience of our pupils to cope in more demanding situations. We have had 51 per cent of pupils get a grade 5 or above in English, which is very pleasing when we have students from all backgrounds, and there are 80 different languages spoken in the school.”

Davenant students accomplished the schools best set of GCSE results ever.

Pupils at the Loughton School jumped back with 82 per cent of exams grade 9 to 4 across all entries, with 67 per cent grade 9 to 5 in English and maths combined – significantly above the national average.

Students at George Mitchell School have attained half a grade higher anticipated.

Despite the changes, exam regulators have wanted to maintain stability with previous years, and prevent a “guinea pig” cohort from being disadvantaged.