Enfield Council’s restaurant awarded top rating for sustainable food

Enfield Council has become the first local authority in the UK to receive a top award for its work in sustainably sourcing cooking and serving food.

The council restaurant received a three-star award from the Sustainable Restaurants’ Association (SRA) which showcases innovative and inspirational practice and measures serveries against strict criteria. The criteria consist of ten pillars; A good restaurant will, celebrate local producers, server more veg and better meat, source fish responsibly, support global farmers, treat staff fairly, support community, feed people well, value natural resources, waste no food, reduce reuse and recycle.

Enfield Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Health, Cllr Yasemin Brett, said: “I’m delighted that Enfield Council has become the first council to become a member of the SRA and also the first to achieve a three-star rating, just eight months after adopting a fresh approach to food sustainability. We scored particularly high in celebrating local and seasonal produce after bringing on board over 20 new suppliers. Most of these are based in Enfield or within 30 miles of the restaurant.

“We are committed to providing good quality, tasty, sustainable food for members of staff at Enfield Council and the meals on offer demonstrate that. The menus in the restaurant are healthy, environmentally conscious and use produce provided by local suppliers, it is a win for everyone.

”The existing staff at the Civic Centre Restaurant deserve a lot of credit. They were inundated with sudden changes, many of which were alien to them given the environment in which they had been working in and were used to. They have all managed to adapt to the changes and embrace the project and as a result, the Civic Centre Restaurant is a happier workplace with a more vibrant atmosphere.”

The Council worked with food sustainability experts Nick and Nadia Stokes of the multi award-winning Enfield company Gourmet Goat, famous for their sustainable street food stall at London’s iconic Borough Market for which they were recently re-awarded three stars from the SRA.

The Civic Centre Restaurant has been transformed in the last eight months. Drinks and snacks are now carefully sourced ensuring they are produced by local manufacturers where possible, are lower in fat, contain no artificial sugars and are better portion controlled. All cakes are now homemade from high quality ingredients and provide a wide range of treats for vegans and people with a gluten or dairy intolerance.