Plan’s for deposit return on drinks bottles and can

IT has been announced that the citizens in England will soon have to pay a deposit when they purchase drinks bottles and cans in a proposal to expand recycling and reduce waste.

The plan is presumed to cover single-use glass and plastics bottles, also steel and aluminium cans.

Expanded details are essence to further discourse and yet to be decided, inclusive of how large the deposit will be.

Similar schemes in other countries verify from 22p in Germany and 8p in Sweden.

The government statement comes after the Blue Planet II successions underlined the threat of ocean pollution and portrayed footage of wildlife eating plastic.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove said there was no doubt that plastic was “wreaking havoc” on the marine environment and discarded plastic bottles and cans “end up dumped on pavements and lobbed into rivers, lakes and the sea”.

“We have already banned harmful microbeads and cut plastic bag use, and now we want to take action on plastic bottles to help clean up our oceans,” he said.

UK buyers consume around 13 billion plastic drinks bottles a year but more than three billion are not recycled.