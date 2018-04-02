Experts commented on the Ankara agreement THE opening speech of the panel in relation to the Ankara Agreement was held at DAY-MER and the opening speech was made by the manager of Day-Mer, Orhan Dil.

During his speech, Orhan Dil indicated that this panel was organised before the recent announcement in regards to the recent changes about indefinite stay also added that after this significant change this topic has gained more importance.

Experts at the meeting which occurred on Saturday, March 24, at 17:00, responded to the participants’ questions by providing important information about the possible changes for the Ankara Agreement.

The panel was free and open the panel whereby, as speakers Accountant Financial Advisor Öncü Göçebe and lawyer Muhammet Çankıran also attended.

In regards to the Ankara Agreement and recent possible changes to the indefinite leave to remain, Çankıran, said, ‘Everyone is wondering if the indefinite sessions have been lifted. Did you remove the session indefinitely? ‘On this question Çankıran stated:

“The social media on the Ankara Treaty also has a lot of information pollution. So I am here today to correct some misinformation and to give you up-to-date information on the Ankara Treaty. First of all, the most important information we need to mention is that there is no permanent signing of the Ankara Treaty. ‘At this time the Home Office is only making arrangements for this and we will be able to apply for an indefinite period of 5, 7 or 10 years

According to the Immigration Act, anyone who has already lived in this country for 10 years is entitled to permanent residence in this country as well.”