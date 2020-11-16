Moderna Vaccine shows nearly 95% effective against Covid-19

Short lived fatigue, headache and pain were reported after the injection in some patients.

Produced by Moderna, in collaboration with the US government’s “Operation Warp Speed”, the vaccine has also been shown to last for up to 30 days in household fridges and at room temperature for up to 12 hours.

It also remains stable at -20C, equal to most household or medical freezers, for up to six months.

So far, the UK government has secured early access to six candidate vaccines – totalling more than 350 million doses – which includes the Pfizer vaccine but not the Moderna vaccine.

However, the UK government said it was in “advanced discussions” with Moderna to also ensure access to their vaccine, but said this might not be until spring next year “at the earliest”.