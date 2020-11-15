Ireland: No Brexit trade deal if international law is broken

24 hours önce
0 235 Bir dakikadan az

Ireland is warning that no post-Brexit trade deal will be struck if the UK pushes on with a plan to break international law.

Tensions have ratcheted up following comments by senior figures in both governments ahead of another crucial week for negotiations.

Ireland’s foreign minister Simon Coveney told Sky News that should Boris Johnson persist with trying to override parts of the EU divorce deal, then a new treaty on the future relationship will be off the table.

“This is move week,” he said. “We’ve got to make big progress.”

But a senior minister in the UK confirmed that Mr Johnson will stick to his plan and keep the controversial parts of the draft legislation in place.

Peers have removed the offending bits of the Internal Market Bill, which included giving ministers the power to “disapply” parts of the with withdrawal agreement relating to goods moving between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

20 mins önce
51

Haringey Police: Missing Leyla Bellikli has been found

34 mins önce
128

Öldürenlerin başına 8 bin Kanada doları ödül kondu

46 mins önce
40

Alp Mehmet: ‘‘Misafirperverliğimizi kötüye kullanan ve ciddi suçlara karışan insanlar, sınır dışı edilmelidir’’

47 mins önce
34

Oxford Üniversitesi araştırması, video oyunlarının kişiyi mutlu ettiğini ortaya koydu

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.