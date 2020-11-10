Alevi’s living in Britain demand to be visible on the 2021 census faith section

Alevis living in Britain demand to be visible in the 2021 census faith section

The Britain Alevi Federation(BAF) launched a campaign for Alevis who have been living in Britain for 40 years, demanding to be visible in the census’s faith section in the 2021 census.

Stating that awareness activities will be carried out within the campaign, the federation shared the following in its press release saying:

“Censuses take place in Britain every ten years and participation is legally required. Census results are used to make statistics on issues such as ethnicity, gender, languages ​​spoken, education status, marital status and beliefs of all people living in this country and to direct public investments according to needs.

In the 2021 online census forms, the Alevism option will be included in the faith-religion section. Even if the letters ALE are written under the other option in the list of beliefs, the ALEV option will be seen. Online forms can be filled from mobile phones, computers or tablets. The word ALEV will be written when selecting the ‘the other option’ in printed forms. There are Alevis, Alevism is a right. “