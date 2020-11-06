London coronavirus cases start to fall 

C ases of Covid-19 are falling in 19 out of 32 London borough areas, official figures reveal today in a rare burst of good news during the epidemic crisis.

The widespread declines across the capital are an encouraging sign that the rise in cases is now starting to plateau.

In 11 of the boroughs the falls in Covid cases are of more than 10 per cent. Mayor of London Sadiq Khan believes the city is “seeing initial signs that the increase in infections across the capital has started to slow down”.

The virus, though, is still believed to be spreading among the over-sixties and hospitalisations are rising, which will almost certainly lead to more deaths.