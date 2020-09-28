Matiu Ratana: Officer’s partner pays tribute to ‘gentle giant’

Sgt Matiu Ratana, from New Zealand, died in hospital on Friday after being shot in Croydon as a handcuffed suspect was being taken into custody.

A 23-year-old suspect, who is thought to have shot himself, remains in hospital.

Today a statement by Su Bushby, partner of Sergeant Matt Ratana has been shared by the Met Police:

“There aren’t really any words for how I am feeling right now about the loss of Matt; about losing someone I loved, and was so close to, in such a tragic manner.

“I know Matt touched many, many people’s lives with his friendliness, patience, kindness, enthusiasm and caring ways.

“I had the pleasure of sharing five years of my life with this lovely man – my gentle giant, with his infectious smile and big heart. I think of him with tenderness and love.

“Matt was my partner, friend, confidant, support and soul mate.

“He will be greatly missed but never forgotten. Matt will always be in my head and in my heart. “