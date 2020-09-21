Hancock says he’s ‘slept well at night’ during the pandemic

8 hours önce
0 115 Bir dakikadan az

The health secretary said he has been sleeping just fine over the past few months, despite widespread criticism over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Matt Hancock said he manages to sleep at night because he wakes up every morning and does his ‘best’. Although the health secretary admitted that he and his colleagues ‘don’t get all the decisions right’ he manages to bat off criticism and get a good night’s sleep.

During an interview on ITV’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby asked Hancock if he is ‘exhausted’, highlighting that his work in tackling the pandemic is ‘not the kind of thing that you can just go home, and go to sleep, and not think about’.

The health secretary responded: ‘Well, I actually am sleeping okay. I don’t get much time off, but the reason that’s okay is because I get up in the morning, I do everything I possibly can.

 

/

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 weeks önce
187

Health Secretary: ‘under 25s not stick to rules’ could cause second wave

3 weeks önce
1,031

İngiltere Sağlık Bakanı: “İkinci dalga olmaması için ne gerekiyorsa yapmalıyız”

3 August 2020
505

İngiltere hızlı sonuç veren 2 koronavirüs testini gelecek hafta kullanmaya başlayacak

31 July 2020
70

Londoners warned to keep distance or face local lockdown

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.