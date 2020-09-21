Hancock says he’s ‘slept well at night’ during the pandemic

The health secretary said he has been sleeping just fine over the past few months, despite widespread criticism over the government’s handling of the pandemic.

Matt Hancock said he manages to sleep at night because he wakes up every morning and does his ‘best’. Although the health secretary admitted that he and his colleagues ‘don’t get all the decisions right’ he manages to bat off criticism and get a good night’s sleep.

During an interview on ITV’s This Morning, Holly Willoughby asked Hancock if he is ‘exhausted’, highlighting that his work in tackling the pandemic is ‘not the kind of thing that you can just go home, and go to sleep, and not think about’.

The health secretary responded: ‘Well, I actually am sleeping okay. I don’t get much time off, but the reason that’s okay is because I get up in the morning, I do everything I possibly can.

/