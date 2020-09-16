Aşure was shared at Enfield Alevi Cultural Center

AŞURE lokma was shared at the Enfield Alevi Cultural Center on Sunday 13 September. The ceremony, which started at noon on Sunday, was held by British Alevi Federation(BAF) President İsrafil Erbil joining the event was the Enfield Mayor Sabri Özaydın, Enfield North MP Feryal Clark and Enfield Southgate MP Bambos Charalambos, as well as local councillors and chair of the England Alevi Cultural Centre and Cemevi Zeynel Akdoğan.

Before the ceremony, Enfield Alevi Cultural Center chair Zeynep Demir welcomed everyone saying: “This is a very meaningful month for all of us and has not been forgotten for centuries. It ends with an Aşure, love, peace and happiness after a painful Muharram. It was very important for you to witness here. Aşure is a tradition that is performed in many societies and is included in many societies’ festivals, festivals and beliefs. For us Alevis, it is a belief that reminds us of joy, peace, brotherhood, friendship and living together with differences.”

After the Gulbanks was recited together with the donation awakened by the faith leaders, hundreds of members of the community gathered together on the open grounds enjoying the warm weather and Aşure which was prepared in the hundreds of kilos.