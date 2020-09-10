“Direct flights to Northern Cyprus are our most basic human right”

The petition for the direct charter flights to North Cyprus reached over 10 thousand. The UK government is expected to respond to the petition.

The number of those who supported the petition titled “Authorise direct flights from the United Kingdom to North Cyprus (TRNC)” has currently reached 10,700. According to the regulations, if a petition has reached 10 thousand signatures, the government has to respond.

This week, as Londra Gazete, we evaluated the issue of direct flights to Northern Cyprus with the creator of the petition and valuable community members. We received interesting comments and answers to the question of whether direct flights to TRNC is possible.

Hasan Özkoç

In relations to fly direct campaign to North Cyprus, I am more confident than before than the UK could actually support this campaign this time round as now we have departed from The EU there shouldn’t be any restrictions placed on North Cyprus as the EU and the ROC was the ones restricting us to fly. The stages from here on are to keep the momentum going, through press agencies and getting more of the Turkish community involved. We have many talented business owners’ showbiz entertainers’ actors footballers who can all promote this campaign! They don’t need to worry about a political stance this is based on a humanitarian issue. So our highly profile talented prospects should help promote this campaign. I already have thanked Cyprus Paradise for helping me push the petition onto their mailing list; I would love to have the support from more companies to show equally strong support for the campaign. I mean if this petition goes through will be helping hundreds of thousands of people every year from families to tourist the disabled business owners etc. I have also today sent a letter to Boris, and waiting for a reply from his team and a reply from the petition team.

Melek Ibrahim

The signature campaign is a very good initiative, and it gives hope to the society again. As Turkish Cypriots, we lost our hope in this matter because there have been various campaigns or signatures for direct flights for years, but no result has been achieved. Even the touch-down system as before would be beneficial for the society if it was brought back. Most of us prefer to go to the TRNC from the North, but due to the current conditions, people have to choose the South for their comfort.

Özlem Aypolat Gümüş

Direct flights to Northern Cyprus are is a must. The Turkish Cypriots said yes to the Annan plan in 2004 and the Greeks said no, but the Greeks were rewarded and we were marginalized. Within the framework of international law, direct flights to Northern Cyprus is possible, as long as you wish. We need to focus on this issue, we have been suffering for years. Of course, it is difficult but not impossible for us to achieve this initiative.

Mustafa Arkin

Direct flight to Northern Cyprus is the most basic human right of Turkish Cypriots. We have to work together without giving up to get this right. However, we couldn’t do this for years because we always thought individually instead of socially. Instead of spending high costs on unnecessary matters, the TRNC government should work with a professional PR company and do the necessary lobbying activities.