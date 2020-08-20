Scotland sees highest daily rise in COVID-19 infections in nearly three months

Scotland has recorded the highest daily rise of new coronavirus cases in almost three months – a jump of 77.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the total number of cases recorded now stands at 19,534.

She added while the prevalence of COVID-19 is low, the R number – the average amount of people someone with the virus passes it on to – may be above one.

No new deaths have been reported in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

