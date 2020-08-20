AirBnB bans all house parties worldwide

Airbnb has banned house parties as part of its efforts to comply with limits on gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Occupancy will be limited to 16 people, with a few exceptions for some venues.

Lockdown parties hosted in Airbnb properties led the UK’s Bed and Breakfast Association to warn it was putting communities at risk.

The firm says it will pursue legal action if guests or hosts break the rules.

“Instituting a global ban on parties and events is the in the best interest of public health,” Airbnb said in a statement.

It added that 73% of its listings explicitly banned parties but some hosts allowed small parties such as baby showers or birthday celebrations.

Despite this, Airbnb acknowledged that some of its guests had chosen to “take bar and club behaviour to homes sometimes rented through our platforms”.