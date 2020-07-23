Triple shooting in Tottenham leaves one man fighting for his life

2 days önce
0 60 Bir dakikadan az

A man is fighting for his life after a triple shooting in north London.

Officers were called to reports of shots being fired in Griffin Road, Tottenham, at 12.41am, MPS Haringey said.

They found three males suffering gunshot injuries.

One is in a life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made yet, the Met Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 297/23jul or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 days önce
18

River Thames ‘severely polluted with plastic’

2 days önce
52

Police officer dragged by car along road

2 days önce
164

“We don’t feel safe living in London anymore”

2 days önce
66

TfL plans to extent bus lane hours across London

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.