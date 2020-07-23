Triple shooting in Tottenham leaves one man fighting for his life

A man is fighting for his life after a triple shooting in north London.

Officers were called to reports of shots being fired in Griffin Road, Tottenham, at 12.41am, MPS Haringey said.

They found three males suffering gunshot injuries.

One is in a life-threatening condition.

No arrests have been made yet, the Met Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 297/23jul or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.