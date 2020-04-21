Oya Tuncalı shares 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day

THE Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus’s (TRNC) London Representative Oya Tuncalı has shared her message for the 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

Highlight that what would normally be a day of celebration and unity among the community this year in order to protect one another Tuncalı has urged people to stay at home.

Saying: “Valuable Members of our Community, Dear Children, Due to the global coronavirus outbreak, we are continuing to stay in our homes in order to protect ourselves and our loved ones. This year, we are celebrating the centennial of the sovereignty of the Turkish nation, which is the legacy of the great leader Atatürk to our beloved children as the guarantors of our future. Happy 23 April National Sovereignty and Children’s Day to all!”

Speaking to the children of the Turkish Speaking Community directly Tuncalı said: “Dearest Children, Our greatest wish is that, conscious of the sacrifices that have been made in the past for our country, you ensure that the legacies of our ancestors and our values live on forever.

We will be very happy to see you grow as individuals beneficial to both society and all of humanity, by learning the Turkish language, history and culture, as well as safeguarding our spirit of love, respect, unity and solidarity. “

Adding “In hopes of continued work towards brighter tomorrows, I offer you my warmest regards.”