Steam Cell Donation: Baby Liya needs your help!

Two weeks ago 18 month old Baby Liya was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukenia.

Her devastated family has even started a donor appeal looking for anyone that is a match to Baby Liya so she can have a stem cell transplant that’s she urgently needs.

In a post shared on the ‘Liya Gümüşöz Kök Hücre Bağış Kampanyası’ it said: “Our precious daughter Liya has just turned 18 months old .. 2 weeks ago our lives turned upside down with the devastating news we got .. Liya is diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia .. She urgently needs stem cell transplant so can you please be her donor and help her stay with us !?”

To donate or find out more information you can visit https://www.dkms.org.uk/en/register-now and order a swab kit and find out about process that can help save the life of Baby Liya and other fighting Acute Myeloid Leukenia.