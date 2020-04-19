Education Secretary: ‘We can’t give a date’ for when schools will return

No date has been set for when schools in England will reopen, the education secretary has confirmed.

Gavin Williamson, speaking at the Downing Street briefing, said: “People are anxious to know when we’re going to relax restrictions, when schools are likely to be fully back and open again.

“Of course, I want nothing more than to see schools back, get them back to normal, make sure the children are sat around, learning, and experiencing the joy of being at school.

“But I can’t give you a date.

“Because before we do, we need to meet five tests.”

Mr Williamson praised parents for dealing with home-schooling children during the COVID-19 lockdown.

He said: “I recognise all the challenges that families will be facing at the moment.

“We are determined to support parents who are helping their children learn from home.

“I think we all know how difficult that can be.”

