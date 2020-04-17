A daily cup of green tea could be the answer to food allergies

A DAILY cup of green tea could be the answer to allergies by suppressing immune system responses, scientists discover

Scientists found it had high levels of an antioxidant that alters the immune system and shields against reactions to food and drink.

Up to 40 per cent of green tea is made up of the bacteria Flavonifractor plautii – FP for short.

The researchers discovered FP can inhibit inflammation, lower blood pressure and help to regulate weight and it does this by suppressing the responses of the immune system that are behind food allergies.

The study was carried out by academics at the Shinshu University in Nagano, a region of Japan which is cut off during harsh winters and relies on its own food production.

The study, which was reported in the specialist journal Frontiers in Immunology, concluded: ‘There is potential for the FP strains of bacteria to follow in the steps of lactic acid bacteria and bifidobacterium in being added to foods for their desired functionality.’

Keeping your green tea fresh is important. A study in the Journal of Food Science found that antioxidant levels decline by up to 51 per cent within six months.