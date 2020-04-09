Downing Street: PM’s health ‘continues to improve’ in intensive care

3 hours önce
0 77 Bir dakikadan az

Boris Johnson’s condition is “improving” as he continues treatment in intensive care, Downing Street has said.

The Prime Minister had a “good night” in St Thomas’ Hospital and thanks the NHS for the “brilliant care” he has received, his official spokesman said on Thursday.

The weekly “claps for carers” have been providing “wonderful, unifying moments” for the country while it is hoped millions will turn out again at 8pm, his spokesman added.

He was said to be continuing with “standard oxygen treatment”, while it was indicated he has not taken part in any drug trials for Covid-19.

“The Prime Minister had a good night and continues to improve in intensive care,” his spokesman said as he gave an update from the hospital.

“He’s in good spirits.”

Mr Johnson was last seen in public clapping for NHS workers in Downing Street last Thursday before his admission to hospital three days later.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

1 hour önce
43

Police arrest man for theft of face masks from ambulances in North London

2 hours önce
2,603

Londra’da yaşayan 4 toplum üyemizi daha Korona salgınına kurban verdik

2 hours önce
155

Second NHS Nightingale field hospital ready to open in Birmingham

3 hours önce
424

Evinin bahçesinde 1950’lerden kalma gömülü araba buldu

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Reklam engelleyici kullandığınızı görüyoruz. ÜCRETSİZ olarak dağıtılan binlerce gatezemiz ve internet sitemizde yer alan haberleri okuyabilmeniz için her yıl on binlerce pound harcıyoruz. Bu ise sitemizde bulunan reklamlar sayesinde gerçekleşmektedir. londragazete.com’u kullanmaya devam etmek için lütfen bu alan adını reklam engelleyicisine ekleyerek bize destek verin.