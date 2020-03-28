BAF helping deliver essentials to those in need during lockdown

While it may have stop its schedule events and daily activities, the coronvirus lockdown has not stop the British Alevi Federation(BAF) helping those in most need.

Yesterday BAF organised a food bank from 1pm till 3pm at his Enfield centre, opening its door to those in need of food and taking to the street to help the homeless and delivering directly to the home of people who are unable to leave their.

Handing out all the essentials need during this hard time, from milk, bread, vegetables, toilet paper and many more to ensure that people in need can rest assure that they will be able to get by better during these time.

In a post BAF said “The materials in our Britain Alevi Federation Center continue to be delivered to those in need. Thanks and health to our dear labours”

 

 

 

