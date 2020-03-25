Prince Charles has tested positive for coronavirus

1 day önce
0 461 Bir dakikadan az

The Prince of Wales has tested positive for coronavirus, Clarence House has confirmed.

Prince Charles, 71, is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said.

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Clarence House said Charles and Camilla were now self-isolating at Balmoral, adding that the prince has been working at home over the last few days.

An official statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing.

“It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

4 hours önce
505

Coronavirus UK: 11,658 cases and 578 deaths confirmed

5 hours önce
330

Self-employed to get 80% of average monthly profits paid by government

7 hours önce
39

Half a million people have volunteered to help the NHS

8 hours önce
236

London’s ExCel centre will treat Covid-19 patients ‘within days’

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin