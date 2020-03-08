Man shot in Edmonton
Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting Edmonton.
Police were called at 7.14pm on Thursday, 5 March to Chalfont Road, Enfield, to reports that a man had been shot.
Officers attended and found the victim, a man in his 30s, with a gunshot injury to his leg.
He was taken to hospital where his injuries were declared non life-threatening.
Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on a dashcam.
At this stage, no arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6406/5Mar. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.