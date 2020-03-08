Man shot in Edmonton

6 hours önce
0 497 Bir dakikadan az

Detectives are appealing for information following a shooting Edmonton.

Police were called at 7.14pm on Thursday, 5 March to Chalfont Road, Enfield, to reports that a man had been shot.

Officers attended and found the victim, a man in his 30s, with a gunshot injury to his leg.

He was taken to hospital where his injuries were declared non life-threatening.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have captured it on a dashcam.

At this stage, no arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6406/5Mar. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

6 hours önce
236

Abdülhamid’in saatine rekor ücret

6 hours önce
497

Fransa’da Kovid-19 nedeniyle bir Türk hayatını kaybetti

6 hours önce
691

Antika pazarında insan derisinden yapılan Nazi fotoğraf albümü bulundu

6 hours önce
188

İngiliz polisi, Dubai Emiri’nin kızının kaçırılmasını 20 yıl sonra yeniden soruşturacak

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin