Ertugrul Mehmet elected as CTCA’s new Chair  

Ertugrul Mehmet was elected as the new chairman of the Council of Turkish Cypriot Associations (CTCA) at the annual general meeting (AGM) held on Sunday 1 March.

The AGM started with a moment of silence and the reading of the independence anthem, the Presidency of the Council Board. Tahsin İbrahim and Arzu Şevket and Zeka Alsancak undertook their secretary roles for the AGM.

Former chairwomen Leyla Kemal read the previous year’s report, followed by former vice-chair Tuğrul Yiğitoğlu who gave the financial report. The members then welcomed two new institutions that wish to become a member of the Council has been accepted, and then the amendments to the Council’s charter have been approved by voters.

Following the amendment of the regulation, elections were initiated to determine the name that will lead the Council in the new period. Two candidates competed for the Presidency of the Council from 2020 to 2022. Two names that took place in the previous administration; Ertuğrul Mehmet and Ayşe Osman introduced themselves with their short speeches, the election was made.

55 delegates voted in the elections, where ex-presidents also voted. It was announced that Ayşe Osman received 16 votes and Ertuğrul Mehmet received 39 votes in the count made by the Council committee. Ertuğrul Mehmet, who managed to get 39 of the 55 votes, was elected as the chairman of the Council for the period of 2020-2022.

Speaking after the election, Ertuğrul Mehmet thanked the members who voted for him and declared that they would be working intensely in the new administration, taking care of the interests of the society.

Işık Vedat, the businessman who served as the vice-chairman in the previous board of committee, took the floor after the election and congratulated the new chairman and the board of directors. Vedat also advised the new management and stated that the new management should be careful to be superior to the parties and should not make a policy.

The new management elected for two years at the Ordinary General Assembly of the Council is as follows: Chair: Ertuğrul Mehmet, Vice-Chair: Ayşe Osman and Kenan Nafi, Secretary-General: Sonya Karafistan, Treasury: Erden Teoman, Active board members: Duygu Tağmaç, İlkay İsa, Ertan Cemal, Eray Galip, Enis Rıfat, Eddie Ertan, Cafer (Japha) Huso.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.