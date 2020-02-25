Quran recitation event being held at New Peckham Mosque

The Islam Community Milli Gorus (İCMG) is holding a Quran recitation event in South London’s New Peckham Mosque.

The program to be organized by İCMG Peckham Branch was named as Maide-i Kur’an. In a statement made by Peckham Branch President Mustafa Kayıtsız, he said: “This is perhaps the first program to attend 3 Turkish memories will be taking place in London.”

Explaining the goal of the event is to connect our community with the Quran, Kayıtsız stated that they are waiting and welcome Muslims from across the UK to join their special program.

Hafez Osman Bostancı, Hafız Ali Tos and Hafız Murat Küçük will participate in the Maide-i Kur’an program, which will be held at the New Peckham Mosque (99 Cobourg Rd, London SE5 0HU) on Wednesday, March 4 at 7.30 pm.

Hafiz Osman Bostancı ranked 3rd place in the Quran recitation contest in Turkey, Hafiz Ali Tosun is the iman of Cambridge Mosque, with ICMG Edmonton imam Hafız Murat Küçük will all taking part in the Maide-i Kur’an.