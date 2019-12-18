A man has died after being stabbed in Croydon

Police have launched a murder investigation after the man, who was found with a wound to his leg, died today.

The 33-year-old victim was found in Drake Road, Croydon, on Sunday and was rushed to hospital.

His family have been informed, though formal identification is yet to take place.

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman, from the Specialist Crime Command, is leading the investigation and has called for any witnesses to come forward: “A man has tragically lost his life in violent circumstances and we need those in the community to help us in any way they can.”

No arrests have been made.

Witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting CAD 7166/15DEC.

They can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.