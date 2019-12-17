Pound erases election gains amid no-deal Brexit concern

1 hour önce
0 27 Bir dakikadan az

THE pound has fallen back to where it was before the UK general election amid fresh concerns over a no-deal Brexit.

The government has said it wants to rule out any extension to the Brexit transition period beyond the end of next year.

Sterling fell 1% against the dollar, to below $1.32, and dropped 1.2% against the euro to €1.18.  Sterling and UK share indexes surged after the Conservatives won a clear majority in the UK general election, to its highest level since May last year.

But the pound dropped back down on Tuesday morning after the government said it would add a new clause to the Brexit bill to rule out any extension to the transition period beyond the end of next year.

Etiketler
Daha fazla göster

Yorum yazıp fikirlerinizi paylaşabilirsiniz.

İlgili haber

2 hours önce
54

UK unemployment falls to lowest level since 1975

4 days önce
643

Pound seçimin ardından değer kazanıyor

5 days önce
225

Millions head to the polling stations

6 days önce
270

Members of the Turkish-Speaking Community to vote for Labour

Close

Reklam engelleyici tespit edildi!

Lütfen reklam engelleyicinizi kapatarak bize destek verin