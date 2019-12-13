Atlasglobal flights set to recommences on Dec 16

Atlasglobal Airlines announced on today (13 Dec) that the company will recommence their flights on Monday after the cash flow problems of the company have been resolved by the officials.

Following earlier announcement published on November 26 informing the company forced to pause its operations until December 21 due to the serious problems encountered in cash flow, Atlasglobal Airlines officials declared that the flight services will be recommence on December 16, Monday.

“All the teams and officials of Atlasglobal Airlines will be on duty on December 16” Atlasglobal Airlines said in the published announcement.

The company also added that the previous working hours and plans of the services will be the same. dec

