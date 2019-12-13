Johnson on course to secure a Conservative majority

Boris Johnson has been re-elected in his constituency in Uxbridge and Ruislip, winning with 25,351 votes.

After his win was announced he said: “This one-nation Conservative government has been given a powerful new mandate to get Brexit done – and not just to get Brexit done but to unite this country and to take it forward.”

Johnson is on course to secure a thumping Conservative majority, immediately sparking fierce recriminations within Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour party.

Labour have lost seats in the North, Midlands and Wales in areas which backed Brexit in the 2016 referendum.

They are set to win 65 fewer seats than in 2017, it is suggested

The exit poll taken at 144 polling stations, with 22,790 interviews, has been adjusted to take actual results into account.

The forecast suggests the Tories will get 363 MPs – 45 more than at the 2017 election.

With more than half of all seats declared, the latest forecast suggests Labour will get 197 seats, the SNP 53, the Lib Dems 13, Plaid Cymru four, the Greens one, and the Brexit Party none.