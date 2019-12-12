Man arrest after suspicious device found in polling station

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after a suspicious device was found in the same building as a polling station in Motherwell, Scotland.

A bomb squad were called to the Glen Tower flats around 1am on Thursday morning after the device was found on the ground floor.

A community room within the building was due to be used as a polling station.

Police placed a cordon around the scene and the building was evacuated.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal staff carried out a controlled explosion as a precaution and determined the device was “non-viable”.

Chief Inspector Mark Leonard said: “Police in Motherwell have arrested a 48-year-old man in connection with a suspicious device found on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell around 1am on Thursday, 12 December 2019.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

North Lanarkshire Council asked people who were registered to vote at Glen Tower to head to Knowetop Primary School to cast their ballots.

Mr Leonard had earlier said: “Officers responded to reports of a suspicious device on the ground floor of Glen Tower flats, Motherwell, around 1am on Thursday, 12 December 2019.

“A cordon was placed around the building and residents within the cordon were evacuated for safety reasons.

“Police liaised with Explosive Ordnance Disposal staff to examine the item and a controlled explosion was carried out as a precaution.

“It was to found to be a non-viable device.

“The evacuation of residents within the cordon has now ended and police are working with North Lanarkshire Council to return people to their homes.”