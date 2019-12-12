Greta Thunberg named Time Magazine Person of the Year 2019

Climate change activist Greta Thunberg has been named Time’s Magazine’s Person of the Year for 2019.

The Swedish 16-year-old is the youngest ever individual to win the accolade. Thunberg rose to prominence after launching the school strikes for the climate movement, which has grown into a global phenomenon. She is now one of the best-known figures leading the charge for tackling climate change the world over.

Explaining its decision, an article from Time said: “For sounding the alarm about humanity’s predatory relationship with the only home we have, for bringing to a fragmented world a voice that transcends backgrounds and borders, for showing us all what it might look like when a new generation leads, Greta Thunberg is TIME’s 2019.”

Prior to naming her person of the year, she was recognised as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine.