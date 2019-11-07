“Beyond the Words” mixed art exhibition in London

ZEYNEP Ober, the fashion and art consultant, who has previously signed numerous exhibitions and cultural organisations and Gülce İlken, an art consultant reunited to put together another show shopping exhibition.

Over sixty painters and sculptors, from Turkey and across the world with a large number of the participation of foreign artists coming from different places in London for the art exhibition.



Beyond Words, which will be open from 4 to 8 November 2019 from 11am until 6pm, is taking place at Camden Image Gallery, one of London’s most popular art districts.

The exhibition includes famous Turkish painter Güngör Taner as an honorary artist and a total of 12 international painters, sculptures and photographers. 8, as well as famous artists from Turkey, Britain, Italy, China and the artists participating from Germany.

On the opening night of the exhibition evening Undersecretary of the Turkish Ambassador to London Ahenk Denli, the famous Turkish pianist Gülsin Onay, his daughter Esra Balioğlu on behalf of Güngör Taner, many famous business people, art lovers and collectors all attended.

The exhibition, which was the first event of the newly established Anglo Turkish Culture Association (ATCA), was highly appreciated. ATCA Chairman Zeynep Ober and Board Member Gülce İlken stated that they were proud to organise such an exhibition and they were very excited that this special event was the first cultural activity of ATCA.