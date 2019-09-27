Pegasus Airline named ‘National Winner’

PEGASUS Airlines has been named ‘National Winner’ in the 2019 European Business Awards, one of the world’s largest and most prestigious business competitions.

Turkeys’ digital airline Pegasus was chosen from 2,753 businesses named as ‘Ones to Watch’ in a list of business excellence published in July and selected as a National Winner among companies in 33 countries by a panel of independent judges including business leaders, politicians and academics. It is the best business in Turkey in The Digital Technology Award with Turnover of over €150M and will now go on to represent Turkey in the final stage of the competition at the European Business Awards.

Pegasus Airlines will travel to Warsaw, Poland on the 3rd and 4th of December to complete a final round of judging and attend both a Summit to engage in business issues, and the Gala Ceremony where the overall category winners for the 2019 European Business Awards will be announced.

Commenting on the achievement, Pegasus Airlines IT Director Barış Fındık, said: “We’re delighted to have been recognised for our ongoing innovation in the digital field. Since launching our digital transformation program in 2018, we have already achieved some global firsts and will be proud to represent our country in Warsaw on 3-4 December. To be selected as a National Winner highlights the success of our strategy and is testament to the huge level of commitment our teams have put into digitally transforming every part of our airline and customer journey for the better.”