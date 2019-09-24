Parliament set to resume tomorrow

Today the supreme court gave a historical ruling that the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s decision to suspend Parliament unlawful, the Supreme Court also declared that “parliament is not prorogued.”

This means MPs and peers will be able to sit again. Any laws that did not complete their passage through Parliament will now be resurrected.

The Speaker of the Commons, John Bercow, says the chamber “must convene without delay”. He says this will be on Wednesday.

Mr Bercow said there would be no Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday but there would be scope for urgent questions, ministerial statements and emergency debate applications.

The Speaker said:”In the light of that explicit judgment, I have instructed the House authorities to prepare not for the recall – the prorogation was unlawful and is void – to prepare for the resumption of the business of the House of Commons.

“Specifically I have instructed the House authorities to undertake such steps as are necessary to ensure that the House of Commons sits tomorrow, that it does so at 11.30am.”

Following ruling Labour Leader, Jeremy Corbyn addressed the Labour Party conference and said: “The Supreme Court has just announced its decision and it shows that the Prime Minister has acted wrongly in shutting down Parliament.

“It demonstrates a contempt for democracy and an abuse of power by him.

“I invited Boris Johnson in the historic words to consider his position.”

However yesterday the PM made a clear statement stating no matter which way the Supreme Court rule, he would not resign.

Today the PM told Sky New in New York: “For the avoidance of doubt, I have the highest respect of course for the judiciary and the independence of our courts,’

‘But I must say I strongly disagree with this judgment and we in the UK will not be deterred from getting on and delivering on the will of the people to come out of the EU on October 31 because that is what we were mandated to do.

‘We will simultaneously refuse to be deterred from delivering on what I think you all expect, an exciting and dynamic domestic agenda intended to make our country ever more attractive to live in and invest in.’

Johnson is currently in New York for the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, he is expected to cut this trip short and fly back to the UK tonight.