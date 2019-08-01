New developments in Baris Kucuk’s murder case

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they urgently need to trace, as they continue to investigate the murder of 33-year-old Baris Kucuk earlier this year.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, leads the investigation. He said: “We believe there is strong possibility that the man in this image could have information that could help our enquiries into the tragic death of Mr Kucuk, who lost his life on the Seven Sisters Road, shortly after this image was captured.

“I would describe the witness as having short dark hair wearing white trainers, dark coat with white stripes down the sleeves and carrying a rucksack. I would urge this man or anyone that may know him to contact police as soon as possible.

“The CCTV image is not of the greatest quality, but we hope that if this is you, you will come forward. You will be treated as a witness and could help our enquiries greatly.”

In the CCTV, the man police wish to speak with can be seen walking along Seven Sisters Road near to the Woodberry Down Estate, where he comes into brief contact with a male on a pushbike. The footage was captured at around 3am on Saturday, 1 June, shortly before Mr Kucuks murder.

An investigation was launched after police were called to reports of a stabbing in Seven Sisters Road, N15 at approximately 3.10am on Saturday, 1 June.

Mr Kucuk was taken to hospital but sadly died there on Monday, 3 June.

A post mortem examination held at Haringey Mortuary on Thursday, 6 June found the cause of death to be multiple organ failure.

A 24-year-old man charged with the murder of Mr Kucuk and possession of an offensive weapon is remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 3 September.

While a 17-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, 3 June has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call the investigation’s Incident Room directly on 0208 358 0100, on 101 or Tweet @MetCC. To give information 100% anonymously, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.