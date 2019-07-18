MPs vote to block a Parliament shutdown

MPs have voted in favour of a measure that could block efforts by the next prime minister to force through a no-deal Brexit by suspending Parliament.

A majority of 41 approved an amendment that blocks suspension between 9 October and 18 December unless a Northern Ireland executive is formed.

MPs are now voting on a Lords amendment which proposes a similar measure.

Tory leadership frontrunner Boris Johnson has not ruled out suspending Parliament.

Mr Johnson’s rival Jeremy Hunt has ruled out suspending Parliament.

If the 31 October deadline is reached without Parliament backing an agreement between the UK government and the EU, the UK is scheduled to leave the EU without a deal.

MPs have consistently voted against a no-deal Brexit, but the prime minister could try to get around that by suspending Parliament which would mean proroguing parliament in the run-up to the deadline, denying them an opportunity to block it.

Source: BBC